The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The indictment returned Tuesday said 67-year-old Andrzej Boryga threatened to kill Jewish people in voicemail messages left at ADL offices in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada. The indictment charges Boryga with four counts of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person.

If convicted on all counts, Boryga faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. “Preventing and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the Justice Department and my office,” Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a news release. “We want to ensure the public that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated, and the perpetrators held responsible for their actions. headtopics.com

Boryga appeared before a judge Tuesday, court documents say. He was released pending further court proceedings. An email seeking comment was sent to Boryga’s attorney, federal community defender William H. Dazey Jr.

Read more:

AP »

London's White Cube shows 'fresh and new' art at first New York galleryLondon's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

London's White Cube shows 'fresh and new' art at first New York galleryLondon's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

London's White Cube shows 'fresh and new' art at first New York galleryLondon's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

Othership Is a New Social Wellness Space Headed to New YorkCofounder and chief executive officer Robbie Bent discussed the importance of community and experience, as well as the brand’s forthcoming expansion to New York.

Review: New York Philharmonic Plays New Steve Reich PieceIn “Jacob’s Ladder,” which premiered at the New York Philharmonic on Thursday, Reich’s signature chugging rhythms returned.

Today’s Top News: Secretary Blinken Travels to Mexico, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.