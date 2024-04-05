Man in Georgia Prison Indicted for Mailing Bombs to Federal Courthouses

A man serving a life sentence in a Georgia prison has been indicted on federal charges for making and mailing bombs to federal courthouses in Anchorage and Washington, D.C. The accused, David Cassady, made the explosives while incarcerated and sent them in January 2020. The indictment does not explain how Cassady was able to create and send a bomb from inside a maximum-security prison.

The motive behind targeting the courthouses is unclear, and it is unknown if Cassady has any connections to Alaska

