Man identified in deadly shooting in La Mesa

The La Mesa Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting as 42-year-old Roderick Stroman . Stroman was shot in a car near Waite Drive and Violet Street and was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Despite receiving first aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

La Mesa Shooting Victim Roderick Stroman Investigation Police Department Crime Stoppers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Man sentenced to prison for Mesa road-rage murder, assaultA driver who killed a man and assaulted a woman during a road-rage incident in Mesa over four years ago has been sentenced to prison.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Homeless man arrested, accused of indecent exposure: Mesa PDPolice in Mesa say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened over the weekend.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Man gets life in prison for murder, assault of 2 Mesa womenA man who pleaded guilty to the murder and assault of two women over three decades ago in Mesa has been sentenced to life in prison.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Man grazed by bullet after being confronted by group in Otay Mesa WestThe 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after suffering a grazing gunshot wound to his head around 3:30 a.m. on Beyer Way, police said

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Gunshot grazes man's head in Otay Mesa WestCity News Service is one of the largest regional news services in the country, serving the Southern California region.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »