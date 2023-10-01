Man hospitalized after being shot in buttocks, SAPD says

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Ute Street and Iroquois Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Although he initially refused treatment, the man was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Police investigating after man is shot at bus stop, according to SAPDPolice are still searching for the suspect.

Little Italy San Jose 2023: What to eat at this Sunday’s festivalEvent will feature tenor Pasquale Esposito and a display of Ferraris and Lamborghinis

San Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda’s ‘The Rye Horn’ Wins Top Prize At San SebastianSan Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda's 'The Rye Horn' Wins Top Prize At San Sebastian

Drive-by shooting at San Antonio bus stop leaves man hospitalizedWOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos, Sabinal, Poth, Poteet, Pleasanton, Pearsall, New Braunfels, Live Oak, Kerrville, Hondo, Helotes, Goliad, Fredericksburg, Floresville, Eagle Pass, Devine, Del Rio, Cuero, Crystal City, Converse, Cibolo, Castroville, Carrizo Springs, Boerne, Bandera.

San Antonio police seek clues in slaying of 60-year-old manSan Antonio police and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for slaying a 60-year-old man in June 2021.

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on North SideSAN ANTONIO - A missing juvenile girl has been reported missing since Sunday on San Antonio's North Side.The San Antonio Police Department says that K'lee Cruz,

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Ute Street and Iroquois Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Although he initially refused treatment, the man was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the man was uncooperative and would not say who shot him or what led up to the shooting.Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.