Man gets ride to jail instead of home to Columbus: Chagrin Falls police blotter

Police were dispatched 10:26 a.m. Oct. 12 to the Laurels of Chagrin for a disturbance involving a Columbus area man, 54. Responding officers found the upset man arguing with staff and another woman, 73, outside a building.

He said his mother died the previous night and he needed a ride back to Columbus. In identifying him, police found he had an active warrant in Franklin County. Officials there requested officers to take him into custody. He was transported to and held at the Geauga County jail for pick up by the Franklin County sheriff’s office. No charges were filed against him in Chagrin Falls.Police stopped a driver shortly before 10 p.m. Oct.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: clevelanddotcom »

Man vandalizes digital display in Columbus Circle subway station with horseshoe-looking objectThe man was seen using something shaped like a horseshoe. Read more ⮕

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

DuPage County jury finds Chicago woman guilty of orchestrating murder of Naperville manA woman who ordered her son and his girlfriend to kill a Naperville man and helped hide his body has been found guilty of first-degree murder by a DuPage County jury. Read more ⮕

Missing 93-year-old Jefferson County man found dead in New MexicoDavis was found in Mora County, New Mexico with his car at Charette Lake. Read more ⮕

Search continues for Perry County man wanted by state policeWhen the police arrived, DeSantis was no longer on the scene. Read more ⮕