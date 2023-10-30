Man found shot in car in Bronzeville

until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

A driver waved down a CFD ambulance around 10:24 p.m. and directed them to a 31-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.

The victim had been shot in the neck, chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to CPD.

United States Headlines Read more: fox32news »

Austin shooting: Man gunned down on Chicago's West SideA 61-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Chicago's West Side. Read more ⮕

Flood Watch until noon Sunday; Colder temperatures by Sunday eveningA Flood Watch is in effect for much of North Texas until noon Sunday. Colder temperatures are on the way by Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBCIt's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Read more ⮕

Breezy, rainy Sunday expected as Chicago forecast takes frosty turnThe coldest temperatures the Chicago area has seen in the last six months are set to arrive Sunday, but the readings are just the beginning of a weather pattern… Read more ⮕

Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBCIt's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Read more ⮕

18-year-old man found fatally stabbed in Austin alley, Chicago police sayAn 18-year-old man was found in an Austin alleyway with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen Saturday morning. Read more ⮕