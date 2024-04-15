Man Found Guilty of Murder in Death of 8-Year-Old Kendrick Lee

HOUSTON — Brian Coulter was found guilty of murder Monday in connection with the death of Kendrick Lee.was beaten to death by Coulter in November 2020. Kendrick was 8 years old at the time.Though Kendrick died in 2020, it wasn't until nearly a year later that his body was found inside an apartment where his three brothers, ages 15, 10 and 7, lived -- alone.

A search warrant revealed that Williams knew Kendrick had died and she didn't call the police because she didn't want to go to jail and didn't want CPS to take her children -- but that didn't stop Williams from abandoning her boys.'Absolute fear' | Horrific, heartbreaking new details in case where kids were found living alone with dead sibling

Williams was charged with injury to a child, injury to a child by omission and tampering with a human corpse. She's denied the charges. She's awaiting her trial.detailed years of investigations leading up to Kendrick's death.

