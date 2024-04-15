Man Found Guilty of Beating 8-Year-Old Boy to Death in Texas

Brian Coulter is guilty of beating 8-year-old Kendrick Lee to death and leaving his body to decompose in an apartment where the boy's brothers lived.Years after a young boy's skeletal remains were found in a Texas apartment where his brothers were living alone, the man accused of beating the child to death is headed to prison for the crime.

The three surviving brothers of the 8-year-old boy, whose decomposing body was found in October 2021, told their story in court Thursday of what life was like living with their mother's alleged abusive boyfriend. The 9-year-old, who was 7 at the time of Kendrick's death, told Judge Kelli Johnson he was in the room when Coulter killed Kendrick.He explained that Coulter used the children's toys to beat Kendrick, specifically a Spider-Man figurine and model jet. The 9-year-old said Kendrick "stopped moving," and then Coulter "put the blue blanket on top ."

The two younger brothers testified via video from another room after a Texas Children's doctor, psychologist, counselor, and their adoptive mother testified that being in the same room as Coulter could resurrect the trauma they've suffered, creating a significant setback. Williams is accused of telling Coulter that Kendrick had feces on him and wasn't moving. She went on to say her son "looked dead," asking Coulter to clean him up.These messages were sent a year before Kendrick Lee was found dead by authorities.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office described the scene they found inside the apartment as horrific, with one testifying it was one of the worst scenes he's ever worked.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Coulter was arrested in Luling, Texas, for unlawful possession of a weapon. Investigators believe he had killed Kendrick days before that arrest.

Brian Coulter Guilty Beating 8-Year-Old Kendrick Lee Death Prison Trial Skeletal Remains Texas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA linkAn Oregon man has been found guilty of murder in a 1980s cold case involving a college student. KOIN-TV reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Amy Baggio found Robert Plympton of suburban Portland guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Mae Tucker.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA linkAn Oregon man has been found guilty of murder in a 1980s cold case involving a college student

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA linkPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man living in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, has been found guilty in the 1980 cold case murder of a 19-year-old college

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Oregon man found guilty of murder after DNA links him to 1980 cold caseAn Ore., judge has found man guilty of first-degree murder in a 1980s cold case involving a college student. The man was arrested in 2021 after DNA technology linked him to the crime.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Chandler man found guilty of murdering homeless woman behind his houseA suspect search is underway in a Chandler neighborhood after a shooting on Jan. 20 left a person injured.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Man, woman found guilty in murder-for-hire slaying of beloved teacherZakkee Steven Alhakim, 34, and Julie Jean, 35, were both found guilty of first degree murder on Thursday in the death of Rachel King.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »