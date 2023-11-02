Man followed to Piedmont home, robbed at gunpoint

No one was hurt. But the robbers stole the man's cell phone, a Rolex watch and a wallet before they fled in a gray, 2016 Nissan Maxima, reported stolen out ofPiedmont has a system of 39 license plate reader cameras that alert police immediately when a stolen vehicle drives into the city."In this case, there was no initial ping on the camera, and we don't know why. We've got to find that out," said Piedmont police captain, Chris Monahan.

Piedmont police say they will be following up with Flock Safety, the company that makes the license plate readers, and withAnytime a car is reported stolen, the local police agency that takes the report is supposed to put that information into a state-wide database called the Stolen Vehicle System.

Once the information is in that database, Flock updates the information every 1-2 hours. If the information isn't entered into the database, Flock's cameras can't alert police about a stolen car driving into a city.The Nissan Maxima used in the robbery was reported stolen out of Oakland yesterday.

According to Oakland Police data, released earlier this week, there has been a 51% increase in auto thefts in the past year. Capt. Monahan said Piedmont police discovered the Nissan was stolen after seeing the car in a neighbor's surveillance video. They asked Oakland police to check the license plate and OPD informed them it was stolen.

In the meantime, Piedmont police urge drivers to be aware of any vehicles that may be following them home - no matter what time of day.

