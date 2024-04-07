Man Fatally Stabbed at Brooklyn Bar

Brooklyn detectives are searching for the suspect responsible for fatally stabbing a man at a local bar in Bay Ridge . The incident occurred on April 7 at Catch 22 on 3rd Ave. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was found with a stab wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn .

The police have not released the victim's identity or any details about the suspect.

