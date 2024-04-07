Man Fatally Shot in Car in La Mesa

A man in his 40s was found fatally shot in the driver's seat of a car early Sunday morning in La Mesa , according to police. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of a gunshot in the area of Waite Drive and Violet Street, where a vehicle was found parked in the 7100 block of Waite Drive with a shattered driver's window, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

"Officers then discovered an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the upper torso sitting in the driver's seat of a black sedan," the department reported.Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox.Police said a suspect wearing a dark hoodie fired a shot at the victim before fleeing in a dark-colored, four-door sedan traveling eastbound on Waite Drive. "The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown, but investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence," the department said. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and no further information was immediately available.A solar eclipse will plunge the U.S. into darkness Monday. Here's how to see it in San Diego For several hours following the discovery, Waite Drive was shut down in both directions between Violet Street and Massachusetts Avenue, police said. Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the police at 619-667-1400 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS

Man Fatally Shot Car La Mesa Police Suspect Gunshot Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reports: Handcuffed man died of heart attack; man shot by marshals died of self-inflicted shotPolice were not responsible for the separate 2022 deaths of two Utahns while being arrested, a district attorney said Friday. One suffered a heart attack and the other shot himself.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Man found fatally shot outside Dallas homeDallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man who was found outside a home early Sunday morning.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Man found fatally shot at southeast-side apartment, police sayPolice say Steve Rocco is behind bars.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

4th man arrested after 18-year-old fatally shot in Red Bird areaChaz Booth, 19, is one of four men now facing a capital murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Joshua Porter. According to police, the...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Midlothian crime: Man fatally shot; suspect at large, police sayMidlothian police officers responded a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive, near FM 1387, the department said Friday in a news...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

San Francisco man fatally shot in OaklandA 28-year-old San Francisco man was fatally shot in East Oakland on Saturday night, authorities said.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »