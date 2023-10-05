Man facing a new charge of Medicaid fraud 2 years after his mother died from neglect, records show

two years after his mother, Maria, was found deadHe is accused of falsifying his work hours when was a personal care attendant, or PCA, for his mother under the Texas Medicaid and Healthcare Partnership program.

On Sept. 4, 2021, officers found Maria Huerta dead in an emaciated state, Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said. She had bedsores and open wounds and was malnourished. An arrest warrant affidavit states that through the program, Medicaid clients coordinate with the home health agency, in this case, PPHC and GCC, for relatives to provide assistance with daily activities, like grooming and bathing.

Meanwhile, he was employed by multiple trucking firms and falsified work hours while he was on the road, the affidavit states. An investigation revealed about 2,304 conflicting hours, resulting in an overpayment of Medicaid funds in the amount of $63,557.35. headtopics.com

When he was first arrested, Juan Huerta told BCSO that he fed and helped bathe his mother at first, but stopped taking her to the shower because “he was out of energy,” a separate arrest warrant affidavit states.

Juan Huerta told investigators that he worked full-time as a trucker but continued to log hours for the healthcare company because he was in ”financial hard times.”Warning: The following paragraphs contain graphic content. headtopics.com

ksatnews »

