Man Faces Multiple Charges After Crashing into Indiana State Trooper's Cruiser

An East Chicago man is facing multiple charges — including four felonies — after he crashed into the cruiser of an Indiana State Trooper and injured the officer on March 7.

Joel Antonio Barrera is facing charges of criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, resisting law enforcement, and obstruction of justice — which are all Level 6 felonies — in addition to misdemeanor false informing, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and altered interim license plate counts. Around 11:28 p.m. on March 7, Trooper Kevin Council was parked in the left lane with his emergency lights activated due to an earlier crash that other officers were investigating on Cline Avenue near the bridge over the Grand Calumet River, according to an Indiana State Police news release. An SUV rear-ended Council’s police car, revved its engine, and fled the scene at a high rate of spee

