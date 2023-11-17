Man Faces Additional Charges After Chasing and Shooting at Estranged Wife

Shortly after his estranged wife was acquitted in a stabbing Tuesday, Ariel Ginjauma was caught on a doorbell video in Hobart chasing and shooting at her as she ran toward the street. Now, he could face decades more in prison. Ginjauma, aka Ariel Gomez, 44, now of Gary, was charged Wednesday afternoon in Lake Superior Court with 10 felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, both Level 1 felonies. Each count carries a 20-40 year penalty.

He was also charged with two each counts of attempted aggravated battery, intimidation, one count each of criminal recklessness, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine. He is in custody at the Lake County Jail, held without bond. A court date is not set. A lawyer is not yet listed. Court records allege he pushed into the home and pointed a gun at a 15-year-old girl at the top of the stairs. After the girl bolted to a bathroom, he fired a shot in the house. Ginjauma then chased Evelyn Ginjauma, 43, outside the home and started to open fire. No one was hurt

