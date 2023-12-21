Man Eats at Casa Bonita 308 Times, Unsure About 309th Meal

Andrew Novick has eaten at Casa Bonita 308 times. He's not sure he'll go back for a 309th meal there., and returned for a 307th time just days before the pandemic hit and restaurants around the country had to close in March 2020. Casa Bonita never reopened — at least, not under the same owner, Robert Wheaton, who'd bought it from founder Bill Waugh.with a consortium of local business types and staging events to keep Casa Bonita in the public eye.

He'd discovered the pink eatertainment palace when he was five, not long after it opened in March 1974 at 6715 West Colfax Avenue, near where his mother worked in Lakewood. “I’ve been going there my whole life,” he told us before that record 300th meal. “My brother and I had some birthdays there and went as kids. I don’t have a specific recollection of why I liked it, I just knew I liked it.”He started liking it even more when"I was at the University of Colorado Boulder, where I first met people who weren’t from here, and I would take them to Denver to do fun stuff," he recall





