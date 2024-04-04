Man Dies in Car Collision on I-295; Speed a Possible Factor

The man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road . The Florida Highway Patrol suspects that speed may have been a factor in the accident. The jurors are currently deciding whether to recommend the death penalty for the man who killed Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy . The defense argued that the current Florida law regarding the death penalty is unconstitutional, as it only requires an 8-4 majority for jurors to recommend the death penalty .
They requested that the jury be required to unanimously recommend the death penalty. However, the judge denied their motion, stating that the 8-4 rule does not violate the defendant's constitutional rights
Man Car Collision Tractor-Trailer I-295 Old St. Augustine Road Speed Death Penalty Florida Law Unconstitutional Jurors Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Defense Judge
