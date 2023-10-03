Man dies blocks away from White House after suffering gunshot wounds

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been found dead following a reported shooting just blocks away from theThe incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near McPherson Square."While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest," theThe Metropolitan Police Department says its Homicide Branch is investigating the shooting.
The incident happened Monday night along G Street between 14th and 15th Streets, according to White House correspondent Peter Doocy. "Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view," the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News.
"Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view," the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News. "When the occupants returned, two individuals were questioned, searched, and taken into custody without incident on weapons charges."
