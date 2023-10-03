Man dies blocks away from White House after suffering gunshot wounds

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been found dead following a reported shooting just blocks away from theThe incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near McPherson Square."While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest," theThe Metropolitan Police Department says its Homicide Branch is investigating the shooting.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near McPherson Square. "While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest," theThe Metropolitan Police Department says its Homicide Branch is investigating the shooting.

"The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia," it added. arrested two people

The incident happened Monday night along G Street between 14th and 15th Streets, according to White House correspondent Peter Doocy. "Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view," the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Man found fatally shot in McPherson Square in downtown WashingtonA man was found fatally shot in McPherson Square in downtown Washington.

Travis Kelce's White House mic moment resurfaces as Chiefs arrive for Jets gameStar tight end Travis Kelce typically does not shy away from grabbing a microphone. His viral mic moment appears to live on as he arrives in New Jersey for a game against the Jets.

White House prohibiting official travel to fossil fuel conferences, internal memo showsThe Biden administration issued internal guidance for senior officials, prohibiting them from attending global conferences that promote fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Chucky season 3 review: A killer doll torments the White HouseSYFY's campy slasher returns with a freaky—and freakin' fantastic—batch of episodes.

Ex-White House Aide Explains Why New York Trial Likely Has Trump 'Scared'Stephanie Grisham reacted to news that the former president will be present at start of the civil fraud trial on Monday.

White House bans top officials from events boosting fossil fuels: reportThe White House has barred senior administration officials from attending international conferences that promote fossil fuel production. The National Security Council prohibits US officials from pu…

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been found dead following a reported shooting just blocks away from the

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near McPherson Square.

"While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest," theThe Metropolitan Police Department says its Homicide Branch is investigating the shooting.

"The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia," it added. arrested two people

The incident happened Monday night along G Street between 14th and 15th Streets, according to White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

"Shortly after 9 PM, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view," the Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News."When the occupants returned, two individuals were questioned, searched, and taken into custody without incident on weapons charges."

Fox News’ Kaitlin Sprague contributed to this report. Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox