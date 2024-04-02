Man Dies After Falling off Cliff in Kentucky While Chasing Dog

A man died after falling off a cliff in Kentucky while chasing his dog. The incident happened at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The McCreary County Sheriff's Office said a family hiking the Yahoo Falls trailhead discovered the deceased individual. Deputies responded and pulled the man, identified as 23-year-old Isaac Lee Turpin, from the water. Sheriff David Sampson reported that Turpin slipped and fell over the Yahoo Falls while trying to catch his dog.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8-year-old Kentucky boy dies after eating strawberries from school fundraiserWhen the family went to wake up the boy for school, they found him unresponsive and not breathing.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Kentucky 8-year-old dies after eating strawberries from school fundraiserKentucky health officials said that a 8-year-old died after he suffered from a severe allergic reaction after he ate strawberries from a fundraiser at a local high school.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Man killed at Kentucky off-road adventure park after his vehicle falls off 80-foot cliffA man was pronounced dead at Hollerwood Off-Road Park in Stanton, Kentucky, Saturday night, after the vehicle he was in tumbled 80 feet off a cliff

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Its got to be God': Man narrowly escapes Kentucky tornado that destroyed his camperAll power was restored in Trimble County and people had access to water again Friday a day after a tornado hit the small town of Milton, Kentucky.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure parkSTANTON, Ky. (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »