Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say

Authorities say a New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department earlier this month A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department earlier this month, authorities announced Friday. No one was injured in either crash, which both occurred Sept.

20, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. However, at least one officer narrowly escaped being struck when John Hargreaves, 34, of Belvidere, drove into the Independence Township police headquarters, causing significant damage.

Hargreaves’ vehicle came to rest in the department’s squad room. As he got out of the vehicle, prosecutors said Hargreaves put his hands in the air and appeared to be celebrating while loudly playing the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” on his car stereo as officers took him into custody.That crash happened just minutes after Hargreaves had driven into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township, an act prosecutors said was intended to harass the homeowner, who is known to Hargreaves. He then drove to the Independence police station because it was closest to the home, prosecutors said.

