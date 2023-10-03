Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

The Sheriff said the incident started earlier in the evening when the suspect, 30-year-old Randy Sharpe, reached out to a female friend he knew well saying he “needed help and a ride.” She drove to pick him up, and upon arrival, she found that her friend had been “drinking Tequila Gold all day” and was very intoxicated.

The suspect said he needed money from the bank, so she drove him to one. After going to the bank, the two got into an argument and pulled into a parking lot at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. She got out of the car to walk away when she heard gunshots behind her. The woman realized that the suspect had grabbed the pistol from her car and started firing into the parking lot.

When the woman turned around, she saw the JSO patrol officers pull into the parking lot to see where the gunshots came from. As the police drove in, they saw the man walking behind the buildings near the parking lot before taking a “short spin” and running back toward the complex. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect when he pointed the gun at officers, who both shot and hit the man.

Aid was called immediately after the suspect went down, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sheriff Waters said the officers involved in the shooting invoked Marsy’s Law to keep their identities hidden, claiming they were victims in the incident. headtopics.com

The Sheriff also noted that Randy Sharpe had an extensive criminal history, including 10 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor charges from all over Florida. The charges include robbery, concealed weapons possession, drug possession, domestic violence and resisting officers among others.

This incident marks the 12th officer-involved shooting this year for JSO. The State Attorney’s Office is at the scene conducting an independent investigation.Intermittent lane closures due to drainage works and utility work on Aquarius Concourse both ways between Blairmore Blvd and Auriga Dr.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Man in 20s dead, another injured after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO saysThe shooting happened along Fairfax Street in the New Town community.

JSO: Child drowns in pond at Paradise Island apartments on Jacksonville’s SouthsideJSO is investigating after a little girl was found dead in a pond.

JSO: Child drowns in pond at Paradise Island apartments on Jacksonville’s SouthsideJSO is investigating after a little girl was found dead in a pond.

JEA, city inspectors visit Westside mobile home park where residents raised questions about outrageous water billsOver the last three weeks, multiple residents of a mobile home park on Jacksonville’s Westside have told News4JAX they have received outrageously high water bills, some as high as $1,700 for one month.

Body of woman in her early 20s found in Biltmore neighborhood, foul play suspected JSO saidThe Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said it is currently investigating a death in the area of 5500 Chenango Blvd.

INVESTIGATES: Documents reveal previous complaints against JSO officers involved in bloody arrestA viral video is now being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after it shows officers slamming Le’keian Woods to the ground while handcuffed.