Man crashes SUV through police station while blaring Guns N’ Roses on radio

John Hargreaves bounced out of his vehicle with his hands up after the crash. The first crash occurred when Hargreaves drove into the garage door of a homeowner, who the suspect allegedly knew, police said.

Prosecutors said, that Hargreaves, who intended to harass the homeowner, then drove to the police station because it was closest to his home, according to the.

Hargreaves’ SUV stopped in the department’s squad room and barely missed striking one officer, the news organization reported.

