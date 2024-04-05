Man Convicted of Scamming Bay Area Resident in Home Sale

A Southern California man has been convicted of scamming a Bay Area resident into selling her home for far below its market value . Justin Rodgers Hall, 43, was found guilty of 15 charges, including money laundering , perjury, and theft from an elder.

He was accused of working with a licensed real estate agent to convince a 66-year-old woman to sell her $1.5 million house for a third of its value.

California Scam Home Sale Market Value Money Laundering Perjury Theft Real Estate Agent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

