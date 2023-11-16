Man Convicted for Attacking Paul Pelosi with a Hammer

A federal jury has convicted David DePape for attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer during a break-in at their San Francisco home. DePape has been found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on a family member of a federal official. He faces life in federal prison and still has state charges pending.

