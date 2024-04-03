Man Claims to be 'Jesus Christ' in Harassing Phone Calls to Estranged Family

Authorities have filed charges against a Clarion County man after he reportedly made harassing phone calls to his estranged family in Jefferson County while claiming to be 'Jesus Christ' and threatening to kill them. Police in Brookville Borough say they were contacted Monday afternoon to investigate a series of threats involving 'harm, injury, sexual assault and death.

' According to the affidavit, police say the victim reported that the calls began earlier in the day and that the suspect reportedly left a voicemail in which he attempted to disguise his voice. Investigators say the caller reportedly spoke of Jesus Christ and other religious happenings before hanging up. Police say the victim reportedly recognized the man's voice as an estranged family member, who was identified as 46-year-old Rocky Ruffner, of Hawthorn, Pa. Authorities say Ruffner reportedly made two additional calls in which he continued to 'proclaim' to be Jesus

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Jesus Christ is relief': Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ encourage women to spread reliefThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson, along with the Relief Society presidency, spoke to the women of the church in a devotional Sunday night. The event marks the 182nd anniversary of the founding of the Relief Society.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Body of Missing Conecuh County man found in Monroe CountyThe body of a missing Conecuh County resident has been found after a seven-day search, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

'Jesus Christ is relief': Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ encourage women to spread relief to othersIn a devotional watched in local congregations around the world before local testimony meetings, the Relief Society presidency and President Russell M. Nelson spoke to the women of the church. The event marks the 182nd anniversary of the founding of the Relief Society.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

OnlyFans Model Renounces Career, Begins Promoting Jesus Christ InsteadSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

See how much the Church of Jesus Christ provided in humanitarian relief in 2023Humanitarian relief and other aid from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints totaled $1.36 billion in 2023, according to an annual report released Thursday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Red Cross, Church of Jesus Christ renew agreement with goal to streamline disaster responsesThe American Red Cross and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints signed a new agreement Thursday, adding details to help streamline disaster responses around the U.S.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »