Man claiming to be son of Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect breaks silence: 'Hope he dies in prison'

Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect was likely 'stalking' her, Nancy Grace saysCraig Ross Jr., a man pulled into the driveway and identified himself as the suspect's son – before ordering reporters to back off.

"Yea, he’s my father, but why do I have to deal with this s---?" he shouted, without providing his name."Everyone is asking me all this. I don’t know anything. I hate him and hope he dies in prison."About a half-dozen law enforcement officers had been searching a home in Porters Corner, New York, where Ross, 46, listed his address after his arrest Monday.

Authorities arrested Craig Ross Monday evening, hours after he allegedly stuffed a ransom note in the Sena family's mailbox. New York State Police collect evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porters Corners, N.Y., listed as the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr., on 2133 on court documents Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Ross has been charged with the abduction of Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl riding her bike through Moreau Lake State Park.

New York State Police collect evidence at the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr. in Ballston Spa, New York on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Ross has been charged with the abduction of Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl riding her bike through Moreau Lake State Park. headtopics.com

"We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," Charlotte’s family told Fox News Digital."A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.

