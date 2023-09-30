Man City's perfect start in the Premier League is over. Spurs and Arsenal close the gap at the top

Sheffield United’s search for a win in Premier League continues after losing to West Ham

The Spain international still has two more games to serve and will miss the clash with Arsenal at the Emirates next week.

“Rodri is an important player. We cannot count on him,” Guardiola said after Hwang Hee-chan’s 66th-minute winner.

City had gone behind in the 13th through Ruben Dias’ own-goal before Julian Alvarez evened the score in the 58th. But Hwang’s strike secured a famous win for Wolverhampton and ended its four-game winless streak.

That result gave Liverpool the chance to go top with a win at Tottenham later in the day. However, Jurgen Klopp’s team fell to its first loss of the season, after seeing Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in each half.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs in the 36th, but Cody Gakpo equalized just before halftime.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Matip put through his own net in the sixth minute of added time to end Liverpool’s seven-game winning run and extend Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten start in the league since taking charge of Spurs in the off-season.

Liverpool also had a goal by Luis Diaz ruled out for offside, prompting referees’ governing body the PGMOL to issue a statement later admitting its mistake.

“This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene,” it said.

Spurs are looking like the real deal after securing wins against Manchester United and Liverpool at home this season, as well as earning a draw at Arsenal last week.

“We’re still a team in its infancy in terms of the way we want to play, the age and experience of the group,” Postecoglou said. “Particularly the manner in which it (the win) happened, it leaves the real impact and impression on everyone involved. Another challenge for us today. We had to cope with a fair few things and show a different side of our game today.”Kai Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal with a second-half penalty at Bournemouth.

The Gunners were already 2-0 up through Bukayo Saka’s opener and Martin Odegaard’s spot kick, when Havertz was handed the chance to open his goal scoring account after joining from Chelsea in the off-season.

The Germany international has endured a difficult start, which is what led to his teammates giving him penalty duties.

“Without me telling them nothing, to show that empathy to a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they warmed me even more today,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We have all tried to give him support and the right tools. He’s doing so many great things in the game. It was about that moment, that was the question that had to be resolved and today he has done it.”, which gives Arsenal a chance to move above City when the sides meet next week.mini revival was brought to a halt by Crystal PalaceErik ten Hag’s struggling team has now lost four of its opening seven games in the league and five out of nine in all competitions, which led to jeers from fans at the final whistle. The loss came after back-to-back wins against Burnley and Palace.

Ten Hag criticized his team’s lack of cutting edge.

“We got into good positions and we had free players,” he said. “We didn’t have an impact. The quality was just not good enough in that part of the game. The final part of the game we didn’t play our best game.”and piled the pressure on Everton boss Sean Dyche with a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park.

Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris fired the visitors into a two-goal lead in the first half and despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulling one back for Everton before the break, Luton secured the points.

Elsewhere Burnley and Sheffield United are still waiting for their first wins in the top flight.