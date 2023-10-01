Man charged with shooting woman found dead in North Jersey home

Belleville police were notified of a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Meacham Street, Belleville shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with her murder as well as unlawful possession of weapon, the office said. No other information was released late Sunday and the nature of the relationship between Hurring and Voloshin was unclear.

The shooting was still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the office’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Man apprehended after he escaped custody in South Jersey, officials sayEdward Berbon, 54, who went missing last weekend, was taken into custody in Camden on Friday, officials said.

New Jersey man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into police stationProsecutors said Hargreaves put his hands in the air and appeared to be celebrating while loudly playing the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” on his car stereo as officers took him …

1995 Off-Road SUV Adventure: North By, Um, More NorthFrom the Archive: We drive America's sport-utes—Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee—to Moosonee and Moose Factory, then around the moose-disassembly station. And so forth.

Man dies after he is found shot inside vehicle in North Philadelphia, police sayThe man was found with one gunshot wound to his chest sitting inside a vehicle in North Philadelphia. He died at the hospital, police said.

Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting, Chicago police sayA man was killed and a woman wounded in a Friday night shooting in North Lawndale, Chicago police said.

North Lawndale shooting leaves man dead, woman hurtThe victims were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots, according to police.

Belleville police were notified of a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Meacham Street, Belleville shortly before 10:30 a.m. and when officers arrived they found Erica Voloshin, 37, of Nutley inside suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Voloshin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 a.m.

Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with her murder as well as unlawful possession of weapon, the office said.

No other information was released late Sunday and the nature of the relationship between Hurring and Voloshin was unclear.

The shooting was still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the office’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our