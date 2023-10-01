Man charged with shooting woman found dead in North Jersey home

Belleville police were notified of a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Meacham Street, Belleville shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Belleville police were notified of a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Meacham Street, Belleville shortly before 10:30 a.m. and when officers arrived they found Erica Voloshin, 37, of Nutley inside suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Voloshin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 a.m.
Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with her murder as well as unlawful possession of weapon, the office said.
No other information was released late Sunday and the nature of the relationship between Hurring and Voloshin was unclear.
The shooting was still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the office’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
