Man Charged with Murdering Sister, Step-Mother, and Mother of His Children

A man who went on a murderous rampage, killing his 13-year-old sister, as well as his stepmother and the mother of his two children, is facing a slew of charges. Andre Gordon, Jr., who has no known address, was extradited from New Jersey to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He was arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Recklessly endangering another person.

Gordon appeared before a judge, who denied bail and remanded him to Bucks County Correctional Facility. He allegedly shot and killed his sister, 13-year-old Kera Gordon, his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and the mother of his children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, in their Falls Township homes on March 16. It is noted that Falls Township Police were first dispatched to a home to investigate a reported shooting shortly before 9 a.m

