Man Charged with Murder After Fleeing from Austin Police

A man accused of driving away from Austin police and hitting two people is now charged with murder. Twenty-three-year-old Tyrone Thompson faces charges related to the death of 26-year-old Shelton. Shelton was working at Downtown Austin restaurant Arlo Grey. He was a grown adult, but his mom, LaDonna Scallion Smith, who lives in Fort Worth, viewed him differently. 'He was my baby boy,' Smith said. 'As a mother I told him always go for his dreams and what he wanted to do.
' Smith said Shelton dreamed of owning a food truck, hoping to serve others while also tending to the needs of his family. 'He was actually supposed to call me that Wednesday because it was my birthday. It was a big birthday – I was turning 50, so the big thing. And he had text me, 'Mom, I will call you Wednesday.' I never got that phone call,' Smith said. The day before Smith's birthday, officers saw a car in a parking lot and said the people inside were involved in drug activity and violent crime
