Man Charged with Murder After Fleeing from Austin Police

A man accused of driving away from Austin police and hitting two people is now charged with murder. Twenty-three-year-old Tyrone Thompson faces charges related to the death of 26-year-old Shelton. Shelton was working at Downtown Austin restaurant Arlo Grey. He was a grown adult, but his mom, LaDonna Scallion Smith, who lives in Fort Worth, viewed him differently. 'He was my baby boy,' Smith said. 'As a mother I told him always go for his dreams and what he wanted to do.

' Smith said Shelton dreamed of owning a food truck, hoping to serve others while also tending to the needs of his family. 'He was actually supposed to call me that Wednesday because it was my birthday. It was a big birthday – I was turning 50, so the big thing. And he had text me, 'Mom, I will call you Wednesday.' I never got that phone call,' Smith said. The day before Smith's birthday, officers saw a car in a parking lot and said the people inside were involved in drug activity and violent crime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston crime: Man charged in bar shooting that claimed woman's life, injured manArticles and videos about Houston crime: Man charged in bar shooting that claimed woman's life, injured man on FOX 26 Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Man Charged with Beating Another Man on Chicago's South SideA 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after beating a 61-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Man Charged with Beating Another Man on Chicago's South SideA 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after beating a 61-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Hammond man charged with shooting man in East ChicagoA Hammond man was charged March 7 after allegedly shooting a man in an East Chicago alley. Terrance Peterson, 36, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious v…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Man charged in shooting that killed 1 man, paralyzed another in southwest Chicago suburbsMan charged in shooting that killed 1 man in Lockport Township

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Florida man charged with murder in death of gay man at dog parkReporter, NBC OUT

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »