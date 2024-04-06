Man charged with knocking out man's eyeball with shovel during argument

A local resident has been charged with using a shovel to knock out the eyeball of another man during a heated argument that started with an alleged incident of domestic violence by the victim, court records show. Elijah Reynante, 26, of Bay Point, has been charged with attempted murder, mayhem, assault and dissuading a witness for allegedly using a shovel to beat the victim’s face, not only slicing his eyeball but also knocking it completely out of the socket, authorities said.
Reynante has pleaded not guilty and is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing. The charges were filed roughly six weeks ago, but the alleged incident occurred back in September 2023, on Maureen Circle in Bay Point. Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, Reynante allegedly witnessed a man shoving his girlfriend to the ground, and decided to intervene.Eyewitnesses would later tell police that Reynante appeared to be losing the fight when he grabbed a shovel and struck the man in the hea
Shovel Eyeball Argument Domestic Violence Assault Court Charges
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
