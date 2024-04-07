Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of 3-Year-Old Boy

An eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month. Jose Hilario Abreu, 28, of Allentown was arraigned Friday on the charge as well as two counts of child endangerment in the March 28 death of Elijah Abreu Borgen. Prosecutors said the child was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest but died of a gunshot wound to the torso; his death was ruled accidental.

Lehigh County prosecutors accuse Abreu of leaving the semi-automatic handgun unattended and fully loaded with a live cartridge in the chamber while the victim and a 2-year-old child were present. Prosecutors allege that Abreu said he placed the gun under the sofa the two toddlers were sitting on and left the room, then heard a loud bang and returned to find Elijah with a gunshot wound to the chest. Prosecutors said that when the gun discharged, it "was unholstered and resting atop of a pillow on the couch where both toddlers were sitting." Prosecutors said a rapid gunshot residue test performed after the child's death yielded a "presumptive positive indication" of gunshot residue on his hands. Abreu was taken to Lehigh County jail pending arraignment scheduled for Friday; court documents indicate that he is being represented by the county public defender's office, which could not be reached for comment over the weekend

Pennsylvania Man Charged Involuntary Manslaughter Death 3-Year-Old Boy Authorities Shot Handgun Unattended

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy's shooting deathThe boy shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month, officials say.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy’s shooting deathALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy's shooting deathAn eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month. Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Hilario Abreu of Allentown was arraigned Friday in the March 28 death of Elijah Abreu Borgen.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy's shooting deathAn eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Paso Robles man charged with vehicular manslaughterBy KAREN VELIE CHP officers identified the 20-year-old man who crashed a car on Monday killing one person and injuring two others as Angel Melquiades

Source: californianewsn - 🏆 440. / 53 Read more »

South Jersey teen charged with manslaughter after man fatally punched in the headA punch to the head claimed a man's life this weekend, and now a teenage boy is being charged in connection to his death.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »