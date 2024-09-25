Man Charged With Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Federal prosecutors have charged the man who was spotted with a gun outside of Donald Trump ‘s golf course with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, alleges that Ryan Wesley Routh “did intentionally attempt to kill Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, a major Presidential candidate” when he was camped out near where Trump was golfing on Sept. 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump nominee who dismissed the criminal classified documents against the former president earlier this year. The indictment comes one day after Trump issued a statement accusing the Justice Department of “downplaying” the alleged assassination plot against him this month and suggesting state officials in Florida take over the case.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Wesley Routh Federal Prosecutors Justice Department

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mar-a-Lago Caller Warren Jones Crazybull Charged With Threatening to Kill Donald TrumpWarren Jones Crazybull allegedly made the threats just two weeks after a gunman wounded the former president.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Donald TrumpRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Ryan Routh Formally Charged with Donald Trump's Attempted AssassinationThe indictment was foreshadowed Monday when prosecutors successfully argued for the 58-year-old Routh to remain behind bars

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Ryan Routh is charged with attempted assassination of former President Donald TrumpIn addition to attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, Routh was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Ryan Routh is charged with attempted assassination of former President Donald TrumpIn addition to attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, Routh was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Man found on Trump’s golf course charged with assassination tryProsecutors also said Ryan Routh kept in his car a handwritten list of venues in August, September and October at which Donald Trump had appeared or was expected to be present.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »