Man Charged With Assaulting Mail Carrier Over 'Kamala Harris For President' Mailed

A Michigan man was charged Friday with allegedly assaulting a mail carrier over a "Kamala Harris for President" mailer that the mail carrier delivered to his mailbox.

"The defendant was allegedly upset that he had received mail regarding presidential candidate Kamala Harris and allegedly said that he did not want that 'black b****' in his mailbox," according to press release from the Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor's office said. "He then called the mail carrier a 'black b****' and threatened the carrier. The mail carrier used pepper spray to stop the defendant.

Assault Mail Carrier Political Campaign Racism Hate Crime

