Man charged in connection with death of Jewish protester at dueling rallies in Southern California

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who fell and hit his head during a confrontation at dueling rallies over the Israel-Hamas War this month in Southern California, officials in Ventura County said Thursday. Loay Alnaji, 50, of Moorpark, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with Kessler’s death, the county sheriff’s office said.

Alnaji was then charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury – both felonies – the county district attorney’s office said. A news conference with District Attorney Erik Nasarenko and Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff is scheduled for Friday morning. Alnaji is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday afternoon, according to inmate information on the sheriff’s office’s website. Alnaji’s bail is set at $1 million, the sheriff’s office said. CNN working to determine if Alnaji has legal representatio

United States Headlines Read more: CNN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Investigation into Death of Jewish Man in Southern CaliforniaAuthorities in Southern California are investigating the death of a Jewish man who was involved in a fight with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator. The incident occurred during demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war. The Sheriff's Department is considering the possibility of a hate crime.

Source: AP | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Suspect Arrested in Connection with Death of Jewish Protester in CaliforniaBREAKING: A suspect has been arrested and will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who died after a confrontation at dueling rallies for Israel and Palestinians in California.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

WEATHERCHANNEL: Rain in Southern CaliforniaRain in Southern California is always a big story, even if it may elicit just a shrug of the shoulders elsewhere. California has one of the most well-defined wet and dry seasons anywhere in the Lower 48 states.

Source: weatherchannel | Read more »

LATİMES: Emotional turmoil at University of California amid Israel-Hamas warScores of students at the University of California are reporting harassment, intimidation, and anxiety over their safety during the Israel-Hamas war, raising questions about free speech and campus codes of conduct.

Source: latimes | Read more »

KVUE: College Professor Charged in Death of Jewish Protester at Pro-Palestinian EventA Southern California college professor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the pro-Palestinian event in Thousand Oaks.

Source: KVUE | Read more »

FOX43: College Professor Charged in Death of Jewish Protester at Pro-Palestinian EventA Southern California college professor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the pro-Palestinian event in Thousand Oaks.

Source: fox43 | Read more »