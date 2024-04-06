Man Caught on Camera Stealing American Flag at Disabled Veterans Chapter

A man was caught on surveillance cameras cutting down and stealing an American flag at a Disabled American Veterans ( DAV ) chapter in Florida . Surveillance video shared on social media by the chapter showed a man with a yellow t-shirt and jeans surveying the flag pole at the Titusville, Florida , nonprofit before proceeding to vandalize it on Tuesday evening. Next, he is seen taking what appeared to be a knife and cutting down the flag pole strings.

Old Glory is seen billowing to the ground before the man is seen reaching down to the ground and crumpling up the flag. TWO DEAD, SEVEN INJURED, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER, AFTER MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHOOTING Authorities said that along with vandalizing the national symbol, he damaged an outdoor grill and seating areas that veterans regularly used. Commander John Dunn told FOX 35 that he was heartbroken when he watched the flag hit the ground and disappointed because crimes like this take away resources from veteran

