Man breaks into Cleveland gas station, steals multiple cigarettes

United States Headlines Read more: cleveland19news »

One man dead, another man injured in shooting outside Akron bar, police sayNo arrests have been made in the incident that happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Legends Lounge on East South Street near Grant Street, Akron police said. Read more ⮕

Cleveland Police investigating after pedestrian struck, taken to hospitalCleveland Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the East Side. Read more ⮕

44-year-old dead in East Cleveland shooting, police sayOfficers found the 44-year-old man in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Read more ⮕

Man shot during possible break-in, Tempe police sayIf you have information about a local crime, here are some ways to submit a tip to the Silent Witness program Read more ⮕

Oakley police release man arrested in connection to shooting death of teen at house partyA man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at an Oakley house party is to be released, Police Chief Paul Beard said. Read more ⮕

York Co. man charged with rape of a child: policeA Highspire man is being charged with rape of a child, among other sexual crimes as well, according to local authorities.Troy J. Hickey, age 34, was taken into Read more ⮕