Man beaten on camera by Jacksonville police calls for DOJ investigation

Attorneys for a 24-year-old Black man are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after deputies were recorded slamming him to the ground, blackening his eye and bloodying his face.The family of 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods announced the move during a Tuesday news conference on the steps of the sheriff’s office. Sheriff T.K. Waters (R) has defended his detectives, saying at a Monday news conference that they “acted appropriately” in arresting a drug suspect, but he acknowledged that the incident was “ugly.”

Marwan Porter, one of the attorneys for Woods, had another term for what was captured in a 6-minute bystander video and in“It’s like a UFC ground-and-pound beatdown by trained professionals — allegedly,” Porter said during Tuesday’s news conference, referencing a mixed martial arts technique that involves submission by punches, elbows jabs and body blows.“And that’s why we’re here: The sheriff said their conduct is in line with JSO procedures. So if that’s true, getting a UFC beatdown for refusing to put your hand behind your back is consistent with JSO procedures. That’s problematic.”

“The reality is that all force, all violence is ugly. And just because force is ugly does not mean it is unlawful or contrary to policy,” Waters said Monday.in recent years, including an incident from March in which a 30-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop and beaten by officers, the News 4 Jax outletThe law enforcement treatment of Woods, who is Black, has further pained some residents of Florida’s largest city who are stillwhen a White gunman targeted a Dollar General in a Black Jacksonville neighborhood and used an assault rifle emblazoned with swastikas to kill three Black residents. That gunman fatally shot himself as officers approached.Members of the JSO gang unit arrested Woods Friday after they surveilled him and several others in the midst of what detectives suspected was a drug deal, according to an incident report. Shortly thereafter, detectives followed the group and initiated a traffic stop after one detective saw Woods’ driver was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.

As police searched and detained men in one vehicle, body-camera footage shows Woods fleeing on foot from a second vehicle. The officer, identified as Hunter Sullivan, chases Woods on foot, warning that he’ll fire his stun gun. Sullivan shoots his stun gun at Woods, who falls down and is seen with a bloody face. Sullivan tackles Woods and is seen punching and elbowing him in the face and torso as he tried to subdue him.

Other responding officers, Robert Bias and Beau Daigle and Josue Garriga at different points kneed, punched or otherwise tried to subdue Woods, who they say was reaching for a weapon, according to the report.Woods’s booking photo showed him with an injured lip and both eyes swollen shut. His attorneys on Tuesday said he still cannot see clearly, is disoriented, and is suffering from “excruciating” headaches.

“In terms of treatment, all he’s getting is ibuprofen and Vaseline for his wounds,” said Broderick Taylor, another attorney for Woods.

Woods was briefly hospitalized after the arrest before being booked into jail on felony charges, including armed trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Woods was on probation for armed robbery at the time of his arrest.

Harry Daniels, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney for Woods, said that by focusing on his past record or the drugs recovered from the other vehicle at the scene, the JSO is obscuring the unjustified nature of the traffic stop and the excessive force used against him.

“They’re quick to play the shuffle game to draw people’s attention off their actions. The more you pay attention to [Le’Keian’s] past, the less attention you’re paying to their present,” Daniels told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

At the news conference, Daniels argued that Woods should have been able to leave the scene because it was the driver who was pulled over for a seat belt violation.

