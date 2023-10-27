Man awaiting trial for killing neighbor, living with corpse, accused of 2 stabbings behind bars

in the Blair County Prison.Investigators said Oechsle was seen on surveillance video approaching the first victim, who was seated, and stabbing him multiple times in the face with a makeshift weapon. That victim was taken to the hospital with numerous stab wounds to his eyes and forehead, and is now suffering from a loss of vision in his right eye.
After that, Oechsle reportedly entered the victim's cell and stabbed the second victim, who was laying on his bed.Oechsle has a history of stabbingInvestigators said they foundInvestigators said some of Oechsle's former neighbors told them he mailed a "disturbing" letter to them in which he apologized for "what happened" to his other neighbor — the one whose body he's alleged to have lived with — Christopher Helsel.
Also, "Right now, I'm in a cell block with a known child molester. For sure, the system is using me to do their dirty work."in April when a neighbor accused him of repeatedly breaking into her apartment and stealing. Altoona police paid a visit and said he'd barricaded his door. Eventually, they found the body of his 42-year-old neighbor, Helsel.
Authorities said Helsel's face and body had been stabbed nearly 100 times, but Oechsle did not recall exactly how many times he stabbed that victim. During questioning, he was quoted as saying he stopped when Helsel stated "don't kill me, bro." He was also quoted as saying, "Cold water cleans blood good."
Authorities said prior to any of this, he served 20 years in federal prison for stabbing another federal inmate 22 times with "homemade shanks." The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports he was released on March 12, 2018.