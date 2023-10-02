Man attacked in his backyard by neighbor’s dog dies from injuries

Paul Anthony Striegl Jr., 47, died at Brooke Army Medical Center on Sunday, nearly a month after he was mauled in the 9500 block of Heidelberg Street, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.Animal Care Services and San Antonio police said he was
Animal Care Services and San Antonio police said he was , commonly known as pit bulls, that were owned by his neighbor. The dogs crawled under the fence into Striegl’s yard after they were let outside. Striegl was bitten on both arms and the stomach, causing serious injuries.
Neighbors and people nearby intervened to rescue the victim from the dogs. One of the dogs was male, the other was female and neither was sterilized at the time of the attack.that the male dog be euthanized. The female dog has since been sterilized and returned to her owner.
The owner of the dogs cooperated with the investigation and could face criminal charges, according to SAPD. There have been three other animal-related calls to both addresses, but not involving these dogs. headtopics.com
This is the second fatal dog attack in San Antonio this year.