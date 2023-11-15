Man Arrested Over Death of Hockey Player Released on Bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut with a skate blade during a game, has been released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England. The suspect's identity and age have not been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Man Arrested in Death of Hockey Player Whose Neck Was Cut with Skate BladePolice in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Source: AP | Read more »

WJXT4: Man Arrested in Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonPolice in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

13WHAM: Man Arrested in Death of Hockey Player Whose Neck Was Cut with Skate BladePolice in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game last month.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

DOTHANEAGLE: Man Arrested in Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonPolice in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Source: dothaneagle | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Man Arrested in Death of American Ice Hockey PlayerPolice in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of an American ice hockey player . The player was struck by an opponent's skate blade during a game. The incident led to moments of silence in the NHL.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: Man Arrested in Death of American Ice Hockey PlayerPolice in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was fatally injured by a skate during a game.

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »