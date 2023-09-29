Man arrested in Hawaii after causing lockdowns at Army bases following ‘scuffle’ with soldiers, officials say

A man believed to be carrying a handgun on a U.S. military base in Hawaii has been taken into custody on the island of Molokai, a report says. after causing a lockdown at an Army base by getting"into a scuffle," officials say.

The incident Thursday at the Schofield Barracks in Oahu was treated as an"active shooter situation" although no shots were fired, Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson fortold the Associated Press.

He was"trying to allegedly talk with soldiers," Donnelly told the AP."I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff, but someone confronted him, and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible."

Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield also went into lockdown, as did two public schools on Schofield: Daniel K. Inouye Elementary and Solomon Elementary. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., as children were leaving for the day, and staff, students and parents were secured indoors.