Man Arrested In Alleged Plot Against Trump Had List Of His Appearances And Searched For Flights To Mexico

Washington — The FBI revealed Monday that the man arrested in connection with the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump earlier this month had in his vehicle a list of dates and venues where the former president had appeared or was expected to appear, and a cellphone found in his vehicle showed searches of how to get from West Palm Beach to Mexico.

The FBI said the license plate on the SUV was not registered to that vehicle.One of the phones contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County, Florida, where Trump's golf course is located, to Mexico, prosecutors said. Among the documents was a handwritten list of dates in August, September and October and venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to go, according to the court records.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Wesley Routh Secret Service FBI

