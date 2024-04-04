Man Arrested for Using AI to Create Child Pornography

In a disturbing case out of Florida , a man has been arrested and charged with using AI technology to convert a photo of a child into pornography. The accused, 51-year-old Daniel Warren, faces 17 criminal charges for his alleged role in victimizing a youngster from his neighborhood.

