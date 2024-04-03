Man Arrested for Trafficking Drugs and Possessing Stolen Guns

Detectives searched a business in the 5200 block of East 38th Street on April 1, where they found stolen guns, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl pills. Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives arrested a 45-year-old man on April 1, 2024, after finding stolen guns, meth, cocaine and fentanyl pills.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, along with the assistance from the IMPD Interdiction Unit, arrested a 45-year-old man Monday for his alleged role in trafficking hundreds of grams of cocaine, as well as methamphetamine and fentanyl., after they saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a nearby parking lot. During the traffic stop, detectives found the suspect had a handgun. Detectives searched the business and found three more guns, two of which were reported stolen, as well as nearly 900 rounds of live ammunitio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTHRcom / 🏆 329. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kerrville man seized in meth bust: stolen guns, 50 grams meth foundKERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant, resulting from a month-long investigation into meth s

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Fairbanks man arrested for possessing over $1.5M in narcotics, stolen goodsThe Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit served a search warrant Tuesday following a monthslong investigation. They subsequently located narcotics valued between $1,067,000 and $1,500,000 and stolen goods.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Southern Indiana man arrested after driving stolen police car on I-65 at nearly 140 mphThe former Burger Chef building in Speedway is being demolished more than four decades after the murders of four employees.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

San Jose man arrested on suspicion of making illegal gunsA search of the suspect’s home turned up two 3D printers, three firearms and six machine gun conversion devices, police said.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Salt Lake man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle, striking two cop carsA man was arrested Friday after police said he fled from them in a stolen car through Salt Lake County, ramming into two patrol vehicles in the process.A West

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Cook County man on electronic monitoring for felony charges arrested with guns, drugsA Berwyn man was arrested with illegal guns and narcotics following an undercover investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Office and local police.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »