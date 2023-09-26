Man arrested for torching flags at Port Authority Terminal’s 9/11 memorial

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to two flags at a 9/11 memorial at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, law enforcement sources said. Authorities were able to get video of the alleged vandal and he was arrested early Monday morning by Port Authority officers, according to sources.

Police arrested a 29-year-old after he was accused of burning an American flag and a Port Authority World Trade Center Tribute flag.Venegas was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Sources said the Port Authority will have a flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning to replace the damaged flags.

Read more:

nypost »

Police: Man uses hatchet to bust out at least 37 windows at 11 Newark businessesNewark Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the area around 2:45 a.m. on reports of shots fired and glass breaking.

FDNY deaths from 9/11-related illnesses now equal the number killed on Sept. 11Two recent deaths brought the total to 343, matching the death toll from Sept. 11, the FDNY said. Some 11,000 former and current FDNY employees suffer from 9/11-related illnesses, 3,500 with cancer.

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las VegasYou can watch the game on KHOU 11 on February 11!

Watch KHOU 11 content free anytime | Download KHOU 11+ on Roku, FireTVKHOU 11+ allows watchers to stream both live and on-demand KHOU 11 content around the clock using their Roku or Amazon FireTV device. It's FREE.

Looking back on 70 years of KHOU 11 standing for HoustonOn March 22, KHOU 11 turns 70 years old. All this year, we're looking back on the history of and our coverage of Houston over those decades.

Jeremias Venegas is accused of burning an American flag and a Port Authority World Trade Center Tribute flag around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the north wing of the Manhattan terminal, sources told The Post.

Authorities were able to get video of the alleged vandal and he was arrested early Monday morning by Port Authority officers, according to sources.

Police arrested a 29-year-old after he was accused of burning an American flag and a Port Authority World Trade Center Tribute flag.Venegas was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Sources said the Port Authority will have a flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning to replace the damaged flags.

The Port Authority lost 84 employees in the 9/11 terror attacks, including 37 who were members of its police department, according to the agency.