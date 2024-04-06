Man Arrested for Stabbing at Campbell Fast Food Restaurant

Police in Campbell have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a patron at a fast food restaurant . The victim was waiting for his order when he was stabbed from behind. The victim suffered critical injuries but has since been stabilized.

The suspect was apprehended in a neighboring community for an unrelated incident, and a search of his home uncovered the knife used in the stabbing and clothing matching the surveillance video.

Campbell Police Arrest Stabbing Fast Food Restaurant Victim Suspect

