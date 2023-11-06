Man Arrested for Shooting Another Man in the Face on the West Side

Police arrested a man on the West Side who’s suspected of shooting another man in the face. According to the police, there was an altercation between two men and a woman inside the Westway Apartments. During the altercation, investigators say one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the other man in the face. As officials arrived on the scene, a vehicle was fleeing from the area. Officers followed the vehicle and arrested the driver who is believed to be the shooter, according to police.

This is a developing story

United States Headlines Read more: NEWS4SA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS4SA: Suspect arrested after West Side altercation escalates to man being shot in faceSAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a man on the West Side who’s suspected of shooting another man in the face.The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m., Sunday, in the

Source: News4SA | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shootingChicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Man shot in face during disturbance at West Side apartment complex, SAPD saysAn investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face during a disturbance at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

FOX32NEWS: Humboldt Park shooting: 2 men struck by gunfire on Chicago's West SideTwo men were shot Saturday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Source: fox32news | Read more »

KENS5: Man shoots, kills ex's new boyfriend on southwest side, police sayThe ofrenda was created by a San Antonio master model builder and the LEGOLAND staff.

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

KENS5: Police searching for answers after man and woman found dead in north side homeThe annual event is called 'Uncork to Support.'

Source: KENS5 | Read more »