Man Arrested for Sexual Assault on Children, Police Seek More Information

Police are looking for more information about a man who was recently arrested for sexually assaulting two young children in their home. The suspect, Mohamad Arab Bin Shamsur-Alam, was working as a home repairman when he coerced the girls into a bathroom and assaulted them. Further investigation revealed that he had also assaulted the children on a previous occasion.

Shamsur-Alam speaks multiple languages, including Burmese, and authorities are concerned that he may be targeting the Burmese community or other immigrant groups. Police believe there may be additional victims due to his escalating behavior

