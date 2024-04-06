Man Arrested for Setting Fires in Newark and Fremont

A 36-year-old Newark man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a series of small fires in Newark and Fremont . The fires targeted vegetation and a vacant building, causing minor damage. The suspect was apprehended after witnesses reported the incidents to the police.

Arrest Fires Newark Fremont Arson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fremont man suspected of Marin robbery, carjacking arrested in Contra Costa County after pursuitThe crime spree started in Corte Madera, continued in San Rafael and San Anselmo and ended in San Pablo, police said.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Fremont man arrested in connection with fatal shootingAlameda County prosecutors have charged the 25-year-old suspect with murder.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Restaurant worker attacked by man with a hatchet, suspect arrested in FremontA man was arrested for allegedly attacking a restaurant worker with a hatchet in Fremont on Friday, police say.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Man arrested in connection with shooting that left a man critically injured in BunnellA man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition a week ago in Bunnell, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023Sydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after allegedly battering another man with a deadly weaponA Chicago man is accused of battering another man with a deadly weapon this week.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »