Man Arrested for Setting Fire at Bernie Sanders' Office

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fire that broke out at Sen. Bernie Sanders ' office in Burlington , Vt., on Friday, damaging the building but leaving occupants unharmed. Shant Soghomonian, 35, previously of Northridge, Calif., was arrested on Sunday morning, the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Vermont said in a news release. Soghomonian, who is also known by the first name Michael, was charged with using fire to damage the building.
On Friday morning, the suspect allegedly entered the building and went to the third floor, where Sanders' office is located. Security video shows Soghomonian allegedly spraying a liquid near the outer door of Sanders' office and then lighting the area with a handheld lighter, prosecutors said. "A blaze quickly began while Soghomonian departed via a staircase," the release read. The fire damaged the outside of the office door and surrounding areas before the sprinkler system and fire alarms were activated, largely extinguishing the fire, authorities said. After fire crews were dispatched to the office building on Friday morning, "The fire was extinguished, and the Senator's office and surrounding offices were searched and cleared of occupants," the department said
Bernie Sanders Office Fire Arrest Burlington Vermont
